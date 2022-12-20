2023: TSGICC launches App for campaign

The Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (TSGICC) on Monday launched an application to assist in monitoring its campaigns. The App designed by Babajide Akinbohun and Dr. Abiola Ishiola was presented to the leadership of ICC in Abuja. According to Akinbohun, the App could be downloaded in iPhones and Android phones. He also explained that the registration on the App is very simple to the extent that it could be done without assistance. Addressing the leadership of ICC earlier, the Coordinator of the ICC and former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Silas Agara said: “The Tinubu/ Shettima Grassroots Inde pendent Campaign Council is one of the tributary campaign organs of Tinubu/ Shettima ticket, 2023 Presidential election. The ICC is a tactical and strategic organ of the Tinubu/ Shettima ticket, which is saddled with primary complementary responsibility in supporting the dynamic Presidential Campaign Council for the Tinubu/ Shettima ticket. “The ICC is a grassrootsbased initiative, strategically covering from bottom-up campaign network. The ICC Presence is fully rooted in.”
COVID-19: Wear face masks, Adeboye tells Nigerians
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has advised Nigerians to protect themselves from COVID-19 by wearing a face mask. Adeboye’s comments come amid controversy among denominations on whether or not Christians should use masks. The highly respected cleric simply tweeted from his verified Twitter account: “Stay […]
Budget: Bank, insurance charges for Police, others to gulp N1.48bn
Police formations and commands, the National Security Adviser’s (NSA) office, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) are among ministries departments and agencies (MDAs) today of government that have earmarked the sum of N1.48 billion for financial charges, such as bank charges and insurance premium […]
Major shakeup as Army redeploys 36 Generals
The Nigerian Army has approved the appointments/ postings of 27 Major Generals, as well as nine Brigadiers General, in an exercise it said was “intended to reinvigorate the system for greater professional effectiveness and efficiency.” Also affected were six Colonels, whose postings alongside others, are to take effect from Monday, 20th July. Acting […]
