2023: TSGICC launches App for campaign

The Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (TSGICC) on Monday launched an application to assist in monitoring its campaigns. The App designed by Babajide Akinbohun and Dr. Abiola Ishiola was presented to the leadership of ICC in Abuja. According to Akinbohun, the App could be downloaded in iPhones and Android phones. He also explained that the registration on the App is very simple to the extent that it could be done without assistance. Addressing the leadership of ICC earlier, the Coordinator of the ICC and former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Silas Agara said: “The Tinubu/ Shettima Grassroots Inde pendent Campaign Council is one of the tributary campaign organs of Tinubu/ Shettima ticket, 2023 Presidential election. The ICC is a tactical and strategic organ of the Tinubu/ Shettima ticket, which is saddled with primary complementary responsibility in supporting the dynamic Presidential Campaign Council for the Tinubu/ Shettima ticket. “The ICC is a grassrootsbased initiative, strategically covering from bottom-up campaign network. The ICC Presence is fully rooted in.”

