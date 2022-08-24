2023: Twists and turns of Lagos LP crisis

ANAYO EZUGWU reports on efforts by the Lagos State chapter of Labour Party (LP) to resolve the crisis over its leadership and governorship ticket for the forthcoming general election

Since a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, became the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), the party’s rating has gone up with many politicians jostling for its ticket for the various elective positions. In Lagos State, the story was the same as Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Moshood Salvador and Ifagbemi Awamaridi battled for the governorship ticket of the party. While Rhodes-Vivour emerged as the party’s governorship candidate at the substitution primary election, Salvador, who came second in the shadow poll, rejected the results, alleging foul play.

He called on the leadership of the party at the national level to wade in and resolve the matter if it was ready to win the state, come 2023. Rhodes-Vivour polled a total of 111 votes to beat Salvador, who scored 102 votes in an exercise which saw a total of 216 delegates vote and was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Deputy National Chairman of LP, Lamidi Apanpa, who officially declared the result, said that with the outcome, the winner, Rhodes-Vivour would fly the flag of the party as its governorship candidate in the 2023 general election. Reacting to his victory, Rhodes-Vivour expressed joy over the outcome of the primary, describing the primary as the freest and fairest exercise. He stressed that the LP is set to form the next government in Lagos State, adding that he will reach out to other aspirants.

“Salvador is like a father, I will reach out to him for advice because he has a formidable structure,” he said. He promised that his administration will ensure a Lagos that works, declaring that it was time to take Lagos from those he said have continued to put the state in their pockets. According to him, it was time for a new Lagos, where Lagosians will go to hospitals and get treated and will not spend hours in the traffic. His words: “Our Lagos is meant to work for all of us.

There will be jobs for our youths, so that they can be useful to society. We are surrounded by water and nobody is supplying water to anybody. We are going to address the traffic situation in the state. We will build Lagos that all of us will be proud of.” Rejecting the outcome of the primary election, Salvador said there were exco members who voted three times.

He, however, noted that it is left for the party to address the issue if it wants to win Lagos State in the 2023 election. Salvador, had earlier in his address to the delegates on his plan for Lagos State if given the party’s ticket and elected as next governor, said his administration will extend Lagos investments to other South-West states through what he termed “Industrial Revolution Development Agenda.”

He decried that increases in the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) over the years had made very little impact. According to him, a state like Lagos requires a man of excellence and experience to achieve its dream.

Salvador, who is a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, said it saddens him to see people sleeping under the bridge and promised to continue to invest in the youth as he has done over the years as private person for a greater Lagos. “I am a fighter for the youth, we will succeed, take me for my word,” he said.

Awamaridi, on his part, insisted that he remains the party’s authentic chairman and 2023 governorship candidate and will not relinquish the ticket for anyone. Speaking at an interactive meeting with support groups and candidates of the party to unveil LP’s 10 cardinal programmes for the state, Awamaridi said he deliberately decided to remain silent over recent developments in the party in the state because he was the one duly recognized by INEC.

He denied reports that he has been elevated to the national level of the party and that the ticket of the party has been given to Rhodes-Vivour, who recently defected to the party from the PDP. According to him, nobody contacted him on such decision.

He noted that he is the duly elected state chairman of the LP in Lagos State, whose tenure had not expired, adding that there must be documentation and a letter if at all he would be removed as the chairman.

Awamaridi further noted that the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) had not met in the last two years to even take such purported decisions, while imploring members of the party to maintain peace so that LP can win the state in next year’s gubernatorial election.

He said: “I was elected by delegates across the state, from the ward to the local government officers as the gubernatorial candidate of Labour Party in Lagos State. I was elected state chairman and my tenure has not expired.

“Nobody can take over the party’s position from the backyard. The NEC meeting was about two years ago and nothing happens apart from the NEC decision. You can’t come through the backyard and claim to own the party or be the gubernatorial candidate.

“We are going into elections and we don’t want division in the Labour Party. The Labour Party is one in Lagos State. Also, INEC has released the personal particulars of governorship and House of Assembly candidates across the state, the names you will see there are all the candidates here and the governorship candidate that is there is Ifagbemi Awamaridi.”

But the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, who waded in recently to reconcile the aggrieved party chieftains, said did son in in line with his earlier support for the party, and its presidential candidate, Obi.

Adebanjo, who confirmed that a meeting actually held between him and the aggrieved party members, affirmed that reconciliation had been achieved among the warring party leaders, saying that wading in to resolve the crisis rocking the party was “consistent with what I support before.”

According to him, total reconciliation has now been accomplished and that Rhodes-Vivour remains Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate for the 2023 poll in Lagos State, while Salvador will now contest for a senatorial seat on the party’s platform. “Is that (action) not consistent with what I supported before? But you all saw the photographs, photographs don’t lie.

We have done the reconciliation. Yes, Rhodes- Vivour is the governorship candidate of the party in Lagos State, following the outcome of the reconciliation meeting. Salvador will now contest the Senate seat on the platform of the party. I am a father to them all, so they all agreed to my settlement,” Adebanjo said.

On the chances of Labour Party in Lagos State in the forthcoming poll, he said the party should prepare for the polls, while the electorate would be left to decide the winner. “You are talking of the chances before the election, you go into the election, you fight the cause, fight for the platform, and it is left for the electorate to decide,” he said.

However, despite Adebanjo’s interven- tion, some candidates of the party in the state have raised the alarm that some persons who are not members of the party are imposing fake candidates to conduct substitution primary elections in the state.

One of the candidates, Adesegun Adelana, said the party had its primary elections on May 26 in all the local government areas that produced authentic candidates. Adelana described any other Labour Party in Lagos State as fake, saying: “We are the authentic candidates and members, who are recognised by our party state and national as well as INEC.”

He noted that INEC was on ground as an observer in all the respective primary elections in all constituencies across the 20 LGA’s and the 37 LGA’s in the state. According to him, after the elections, candidates who won were announced with their names and pictures published by INEC in all their offices which has a total of 40 House of Assembly candidates, 24 House of Representative candidates and three senatorial candidates.

His words: “We, therefore, kick against all forms of imposition of unwanted candidates and intruders, who want to dismantle the already built party. In my constituency, Somolu, many witnessed the election and everybody saw the outcome of the process and they know the authentic candidates. So, how can somebody wake up now to destroy what the party has built?”

Adelana said Nigeria is bleeding daily, the masses are tired of the situation and someone is paid to disorganize the party’s structure for selfish interest but “we say ‘No’ it will not work. Let the youth say no to impurity, stand up, get their Permanent Voters Cards to take what belongs to them. Enough of smiling and suffering syndrome!” Another candidate for Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency,

Ejike Metu, said the main purpose of the meeting was to deliberate on the way forward and how they can work with understanding as a team. He noted that nobody will be left behind as the party wants inclusive discussions in the movement, adding that no one would be hurt due to minor issues.”

Metu described Labour Party as a new Nigeria, where everybody will have a fresh breath and something different from the past where leaders do not have the fear of God. “Labour party is coming out with new ideas, no need of telling Nigerians what the party will do because they know the problems and want to work on how the country will be better again,” he said.

