2023: Twists and turns of Lagos4Lagos Movement defection

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition party in Lagos State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have renewed their verbal war over the defection of some members of Lagos4Lagos Movement, a political group in PDP to the ruling party. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may not have won any major general election in Lagos State since 1999, but the party is gradually becoming a force to reckon with in the Centre of Excellence. The governorship candidate of the party, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, seems to be threatening the dominance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. Adediran, who until recently was a member of the APC, came to political relevance with the establishment of a grassroots mobilisation group within the Lagos APC called Lagos4Lagos Movement.

The lead visioner of the Lagos4Lagos was so confident of the numerical strength of his group that he dared the powers that be in the Lagos APC to organise an elective congress during the party’s ward congresses in July 2021. Since his defection from the APC to the PDP and subsequent picking of the governorship ticket of the main opposition party, Adediran has boasted at different fora that he will defeat Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and thereby end godfatherism in Lagos politics. Adediran’s utterances and confidence seem to be getting at the APC as the party on October 27, celebrated the return of 5,000 members of the Lagos4Lagos Movement into its fold.

The defectors including leaders and coordinators of the group were received into the APC by the deputy governor of the state, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, the state party chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi and members of the State Executive Council at the party’s secretariat.

Receiving the defectors, Hamzat said it is a thing of pleasure to welcome them into the Lagos APC. “I am very happy not because I am welcoming you back into the party but because there is no society that is good without good leaders and people of good intentions. “This is the time for Nigeria to have the right leadership. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (the presidential candidate of the APC) has an eye for talent and that is what we need in the country. In welcoming you I must say you have made the right decision by joining the progressives.” Earlier in his opening remark, Ojelabi said the action of the defectors is a step in the right direction.

He said: “They have realised it is time to take the right decision and join the winning team. Thank you for finding it necessary to return to the progressives’ family and be part of the process of developing Lagos State. You have taken the right decision because this is your party and the right party that has contributed in no small measure to the development of the State.

“This is the only state that has achieved nothing less than 85 per cent of budget performance every year. The only selling point of the opposition is that the electorate should vote for the Aworis but I say the Aworis are for the APC because our party is the only party that has given Aworis opportunities to serve the state. I urge us to use our votes as our investments for the betterment of Lagos State and for all Nigerians.” Leader of Team Jandor in the PDP and Diaspora, Hon Idowu Daramola, said lack of accountability and transparency on the part of Jandor was the reason for their defection.

His words: “We came together to support Jandor because we believed he had a vision but what we met on the ground was not what we thought. The journey started when Kunle Dabiri introduced Jandor to me in the United States. We contributed a lot of money to his campaign. We raised funds for the PDP governorship form he collected and we have been funding him non-stop since then. “When he wanted to decamp from APC to PDP, we were behind his defection. But things changed when the chairman of the party emerged from Ojo Local Government Area. This was when we felt it was time to leave the party for the PDP. We raised N18 million for his defection to PDP.

“The ticket of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu presidential ticket changed the narration. It was at this time I called other members that it is time we move. This is a generational change. I felt this is the time for all Yoruba to think twice and support Tinubu and the second-term bid of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. It’s time for us to go back and do the right thing. “If you have a leader that is not accountable to his people then the group is destined for destruction. When Jandor picked his deputy, we were not notified.

He chose his deputy all by himself without consulting us. For this, we said we are returning to the APC.” The coordinator of Diaspora for Jandor in South Africa and the Southern region, Hon Tunde Kazeem, on his part, said: “We have been supporting Jandor since his declaration for the governorship seat. For some of us here, the majority of this crowd is from the PDP. When Dabiri came up with this idea of defection, citing a lack of transparency and accountability to the donors as the reason, we reasoned along. Jandor is not someone we can entrust the state with. We are pleased that you have welcomed us home.

I feel at home already.” The chairman of Jandor Legacy Forum, Hon. Hammed Mofeola, who also at the event, said: “I mobilised for Jandor both here in Lagos and in the Diaspora. I have observed the trajectory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. His history of making excellent leaders from Babatunde Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, I cannot but agree to all his good deeds. Therefore it’s a must for Tinubu to be president come 2023 because he has done a great deal for Lagos and the entire country. We must not relent in our efforts to attain victory for the party 2023.” The Women Leader of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Mrs. Jumoke Fakoya, said: “I have been with Jandor for three years but today we are here to declare our support for the progressives. We are from Ikorodu Central. We declare with all our members for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu and other candidates of our new party.”

Adediran, who dismissed the defection of 5,000 of his loyalists to APC, described the claim as an ‘act of desperation by a drowning ruling party.’ He said the people that allegedly defected to the APC were not members of his Lagos4Lagos Movement.

He described the defection rally as stage-managed and a charade. His words: “No member of Lagos4Lagos Movement was there. What are we going there for; we have all we want in the PDP. We saw all of them on TV, I never met them from Adams. We don’t have money but we have God and the people. I don’t know most of those faces, who were dressed-up in the name of defection. What happened was a paid job. Our members were not there, they are still with us.

All our coordinators are still with us and we are 100 per cent intact.” Adediran noted that he and members of his group were busy with the campaign across 245 wards and were at Ibeshe ward area of the state where they were interacting with voters, while the APC was stage-managing the defection.

He maintained that the entire leadership of Lagos4Lagos Movement is intact, adding that the person at the “defection reception,” who claimed to be the Woman Leader in the Lagos4Lagos Movement is an impostor. According to him, “members of Lagos4Lagos Movement have no reason to join the drowning APC which we are determined to unseat from the government in 2023.” The PDP governorship candidate challenged the Lagos APC to publish names of the defectors and the positions they held in the Lagos4Lagos Movement. While unveiling the list of Lagos4Lagos Movement and its executives that left APC, he said that it was only its former chairman, who was not with them in the executive that moved out of the APC and has since been rendered irrelevant.

Some leaders of the Lagos4Lagos Movement and PDP chieftains, who spoke at the news conference, said that they are still with Jandor. Lagos PDP chairman, Mr. Philips Aivoji, who said that the party has no problem in the state, maintained: “We are united, formidable and we are going to win the forthcoming election. We are going to teach APC lessons. Our candidates are touring all the wards in the state to seek votes. We are united and APC cannot beat us. All the people that staged the defection were never our members.

We didn’t lose any member in Lagos4Lagos Movement. “None of our members went to APC. Those who staged the walk are just deceiving APC. No member of Lagos4Lagos Movement was there. What are we going there for? We have all we want in PDP. We don’t have money but we have God and the people. The outgoing APC government cannot defeat us in the 2023 poll.”

