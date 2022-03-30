News Top Stories

2023: Two brothers battle to succeed Umahi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Two brothers Chukwuma Nwazunku and Dr Augustine Nwazunku have joined the race to succeed Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi in 2023. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members have bought governorship forms ahead of the election. Augustine is the former State Secretary of the Ebonyi State Action Committee on Aids (EBOSACA), with his younger brother Chukwuma the member representing Ebonyi/ Ohaukwu in the House of Representatives.

Chukwuma is a one-time Speaker of the House of Assembly. Among others in the race are the Chairman, Senate Committee on Youth and Sports, Obinna Ogba, who represents Ebonyi Central; member representing Izzi/ Abakaliki in the House of Representatives, Chief Sylvester Ogbaga, who has been in the National Assembly since 1999; member representing Ezza North/ Ishiel in the House of Representatives, Anayo Edwin Nwonu; ex-Minister of State for Health, Chief Fidelis Nwankwo; Mrs. Adaeze Nwuzor and ex-Chairman of Ebonyi Local Government Area. They are all PDP members. Meanwhile, at least three more PDP members are expected to buy the governorship forms in the days ahead. However, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has not commenced sale of its governorship forms.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Budget: FG releases N995.7bn for capital projects

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA

DMO hands over N162.6bn Sukuk proceeds to Fashola   The Federal Government has released N995.665 billion for capital expenditure out of N1.347 trillion appropriated   in the revised 2020 budget.   Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this yesterday while presenting a cheque of N162.667 billion realised from the 2020 Sukuk […]
News

Makinde, Oyinlola, others woo Daniel back to PDP

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola and some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the South West yesterday visited former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel at his Asoludero Court country home in Sagamu, Ogun State. This came barely one week after the Oyinlola-led South West Reconciliation […]
News

DSS to forge national security awareness partnership with Nollywood, others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

As part of measures to educate the public on its core mandate of prevention and detection of crime against the state, the Department of State Services (DSS) has declared its readiness to partner responsible and ‘friendly organisations’ in the country to achieve the objective. According to the DSS, the need to interface with strategic stakeholders […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica