2023: Two brothers battle to succeed Umahi

Two brothers Chukwuma Nwazunku and Dr Augustine Nwazunku have joined the race to succeed Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi in 2023.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members have bought governorship forms ahead of the election.

Augustine is the former State Secretary of the Ebonyi State Action Committee on Aids (EBOSACA), with his younger brother Chukwuma the member representing Ebonyi/Ohaukwu in the House of Representatives. Chukwuma is a one-time Speaker of the House of Assembly.

Among others in the race are the Chairman, Senate Committee on Youth and Sports, Obinna Ogba, who represents Ebonyi Central; member representing Izzi/Abakaliki in the House of Representatives, Chief Sylvester Ogbaga, who has been in the National Assembly since 1999; member representing Ezza North/Ishiel in the House of Representatives, Anayo Edwin Nwonu; ex-Minister of State for Health, Chief Fidelis Nwankwo; Mrs. Adaeze Nwuzor and ex-Chairman of Ebonyi Local Government Area.

They are all PDP members.

Meanwhile, at least three more PDP members are expected to buy the governorship forms in the days ahead.

However, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has not commenced sale of its governorship forms.

 

