2023: Two commissioners, others resign in Osun to contest election

Posted on

No fewer than six political appointees in the cabinet of the Osun State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, have resigned their appointments ahead of the 2023 general election. The development is coming two days after the governor had directed all political appointees who are vying for one office or the other to resign their appointments with immediate effect.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the Commissioner for Human Resources and Capacity Building, Alhaja Lateefat Giwa and her counterpart in the Ministry of Water Resources and Energy, Engr. Amidu Tadese, have resigned their appointments to vie for the House of Representatives in their respective constituencies. This is just as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Bureau of Special Duties, Engr. Saheed Ganiyu tendered his resignation letter to the governor on Wednesday.

Ganiyu has declared his intention to contest Iwo Federal Constituency on the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Giwa, according to one of her aides, resigned her appointment early this month to pursue her ambition to be the candidate of the APC for Osun West Senatorial District in the 2023 National Assembly elections. According to sources in the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Tadese who is also eyeing the Osun West Senatorial ticket of the APC has also submitted his resignation letter on Friday.

 

