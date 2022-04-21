2023: Two Igbere businessmen set to sign N200m cheque for Lawan, Orji Kalu’s presidential forms

Barely 24 hours after the national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) announced the costs of its nomination and expression of interest forms, two businessmen from Igbere in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State are set to issue a N200 million cheque for the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to purchase theirs.

The businessmen, Ukaegbu James and Nnanna Kalu, who made the announcement on Wednesday evening in Abuja, noted that both Lawan and Kalu are competent leaders to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The duo noted that APC needed a unifier and committed leader with a good knowledge of Nigeria to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

“If we must get it right in 2023, we need a result oriented leaders like Kalu and Lawan to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. It is time to present our best hands because they won’t be any room for writing of fake results.

“We are ready to make N200 million available by weekend to purchase their nomination forms. We are convinced by their track record, managerial skills, experience and leadership acumen,” they said.

