News

2023: Two Igbere businessmen set to sign N200m cheque for Lawan, Orji Kalu’s presidential forms

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Barely 24 hours after the national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) announced the costs of its nomination and expression of interest forms, two businessmen from Igbere in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State are set to issue a N200 million cheque for the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to purchase theirs.

The businessmen, Ukaegbu James and Nnanna Kalu, who made the announcement on Wednesday evening in Abuja, noted that both Lawan and Kalu are competent leaders to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The duo noted that APC needed a unifier and committed leader with a good knowledge of Nigeria to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

“If we must get it right in 2023, we need a result oriented leaders like Kalu and Lawan to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. It is time to present our best hands because they won’t be any room for writing of fake results.

“We are ready to make N200 million available by weekend to purchase their nomination forms. We are convinced by their track record, managerial skills, experience and leadership acumen,” they said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Buhari urges Malians to embrace govt. of national unity

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the people of the Republic of Mali to embrace the establishment of a government of national unity and re-composition of the nation’s constitutional courts as measures for the peaceful resolution of the crisis in that country.   The President, in his speech at the extra-ordinary summit by Video conference held […]
News Top Stories

Kebbi school kidnap: One dies as army rescues students, teachers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani and Ahmed Idris

• 82 bandits killed – Police Kebbi State governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu Abubakar , yesterday confirmed that all kidnapped victims of Federal Government Girls College (FGGC) Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State have been rescued with one student confirmed dead. Bandits on Thursday stormed the school, kidnapping several students alongside their teachers and others yet to […]
News

Pro-Chancellor to VC: Take university to new academic excellence

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, Senator Chris Adighije, has charged the new Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi, to take the university to new heights of academic excellence. The pro-chancellor gave the charge at a valedictory dinner ending the tenure of the institution’s second Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Angela Freeman Miri, held […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica