2023: Uba Sani promises to continue with El-Rufai’s legacies

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 elections, Senator Uba Sani, has promised to continue with the legacies of Governor Nasir El-Rufai if elected next year.

Speaking at an interactive session with Journalists on Saturday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna, Sani said Governor El-rufai has made some mistakes during his administration because he is human.

But on his part he promised to tackle some of the challenges witnessed across the state if elected and called for the creation of State police and licensing of vigilantes to carry arms to complement efforts of conventional security agencies in bringing the insecurity to an end.

This was as he also charged journalists to always interrogate those running for political offices, saying most of them are out to enrich themselves rather than work for the society.

He said: “Government alone cannot create jobs for the people. We need the private sector to complement government efforts. We will continue from where our governor stopped. The government of Kaduna State has done alot. When the governor came in 2015, we rehabilitated all dilapidated primary and secondary schools. He abolished school fees which increased pupils’ enrollment.

“The Kaduna State government has employed more teachers in primary and secondary schools than the ones sacked. We looked at the quality of teachers now, and we say prosperity will reward El-rufai for doing what he did. Only teachers that were not qualified to teach were sacked.

“We will continue with an open door policy so that every segment of the society that is key to participating in our government will be engaged. We will even appoint some of them to work with us and move the State forward.

“E-lrufai made a humble statement recently. He said where he made mistake I will correct it if I am elected. He said I am generous because I will give from my pocket and not from government money.

“E-lrufai is never selfish for the years I have been with him. He sold thousands of government houses in Abuja without buying one for himself. He will leave Kaduna as a poorer person than he came. He always thinks of Kaduna. Kaduna will miss him just like Abuja is missing him.

“Issue of insecurity is a national crisis. But in Kaduna state we need to address insecurity. Security agencies by the constitution are not under the control of governors. The way forward is the state police. We are now over 200 people, so I don’t think we have enough security agencies to take care of this figure. We need to create more vigilantes in the state.

“They should work closely with security agencies. They should be licensed to carry arms. Our law is weak and obsolete. It needs to be amended to go with the best practices in the world.

“Without being licensed the vigilantes cannot fight insecurity. Many people talk of insecurity without reading the law. Insecurity is not politics. We are going to equip our traditional rulers so that they can work closely with security agencies. We will try to support the police, Army Air force. Issue of insecurity is key. ”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...