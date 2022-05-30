Politics

2023: Ubah, Dr Umeadi, Ughamadu secure YPP Senatorial, House of Reps tickets in Anambra

Echezona Okafor, Nnewi

Senator Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah, has secured the Young Progressive Party (YPP) ticket for the Anambra South Senate seat in the 2023 general election.

The senator, emerged through affirmation by delegates from the seven local government areas (LGAs) of Aguata, Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Orumba North, Orumba South, Ihiala and Ekwusigo, that make up the district at the primary witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The affirmation was conducted under the supervision of the committee from the YPP National Secretariat, Abuja.

The event took place at Nnewi, on Sunday.

In his acceptance speech, Ubah, who is contesting for the second term, said that his emergence would spur him toward more effective representation to the people of Anambra South Senatorial District.

The distinguish senator commended all the party delegates for their support and solidarity with him, as he ensure he got the party senatorial ticket for his reelection bid.

Dr. Chinedu Umeadi, also secured the YPP Senatorial ticket for Anambra Central Senatorial District, through delegate affirmation from the seven local government area that constitute the district.

Also, Mr. Ughamadu Kingsley, secured the party’s House of Representative ticket for Awka North/South Federal Constituency.

 

