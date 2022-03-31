2023: Ucha Joins Ebonyi APC guber race

A former senator in Ebonyi State, Julius Ucha, yesterday declared his intention to contest the governorship position of the state under the platform of the All Progressives Congress in 2023. Ucha, a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, made the declaration when he paid a courtesy call on the State Working Committee of the Party. He said: “I am here to inform the party leadership of my intention to run for the governorship of Ebonyi state, come 2023.

It is over a month now that the political space was thrown open by our leader and we are also aware that the zoning arrangement is that the governorship position with either go to Ebonyi Central or North”. “We are also aware that the zoning committee has graciously put in place the micro zoning of where the governorship will go to. I am a man that complies with the rules, Ucha added.”

