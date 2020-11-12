News

2023: Udoedehe denies A’Ibom guber ticket report

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

A party chieftain and Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has refuted the report credited to him on the governorship ticket of Akwa Ibom State in 2023. This was even as he said that building a strong All Progressives Congress party in the state is paramount to his heart.

The APC chieftain, while reacting to media reports quoting him to be the authentic candidate for the governorship ticket of the party in Akwa Ibom State in 2023, said that the report was a misrepresentation of the facts clearly expressed at a recent media briefing he granted. According to Udoedehe, the true position was that the party has to be rooted in the state for anybody to use it as a veritable platform to pursue his or her political ambitions.

“What we are asking from all APC stakeholders in Akwa Ibom State is that we all need to come together to build the party in our state and in the entire South-South geo-political zone. It is only when we are firmly rooted on ground that the platform becomes viable for individual aspirations. Let us build the party before we can talk of 2023,” he stated. He further explained that part of the building process is the on-going reconciliation and peace building effort of the party as anchored by the Governor Mai Mala Buniled Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, which requires the support of all party faithful across the country. Udoedehe maintained that the CECPC had done much in restoring confidence in the party across six geo-political zones of the federation, citing the successful resolution of the intractable leadership and factional crisis that divided the party in Cross River State, as example. He, therefore, urged all loyal members of APC in the state and the entire South-South geo-political zone to take full advantage of the party membership registration, which will soon commence across the country, to renew their stake in the party.

