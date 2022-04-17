2023: Ugwu joins presidential race, urges north to concede ticket to South

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader in Enugu State, Chief Charlie Ugwu has joined the 2023 presidential race, with a call on PDP stakeholders from the North to concede the presidential ticket to southern Nigeria, in the interest of equity, inclusiveness, justice and fairness.

In a speech Friday to mark his formal declaration of interest in the 2023 presidential race on the platform of the PDP, at his Campaign Organisation’s office in Wuse II, Abuja, Ugwu, said the socioeconomic and political challenges facing the country had become so bad that “no man with capacity, material or intellectual, can watch while this state of affairs ravages our country” without doing something.

Ugwu said it was in the light of those challenges and convinced that he had the competence, requisite educational qualification, experience in human/material resource management, and adequate emotional intelligence needed to steer the Nigerian ship of state out of murky waters at this point in the nation’s history, that he decided to throw his hat in the ring for position of President of the Federal Republic to enable him “run and save Nigeria.”

“As a consequence of t announce my intention to join the presidential race. I have already procured the forms to contest the presidential nomination of the People’s Democratic Party,” Ugwu who is called Onowu, his title as the traditional Prime Minister of Igugu, his community in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu, announced to a cheering audience at his Wuse II campaign office, Abuja.

“My fellow countrymen and women, I seek your hands of fellowship and support. Let us confront this state of our dear country with hope and determination. Let us for once pause from our collective despair and hopelessness. This task will be daunting, I dare warn. But with determination and total commitment, victory shall be ours. With God all things are possible.”

Accordingly, the presidential hopeful called on “my Northern brothers in our great party, the PDP, to pay due regard to the Constitution of our party (which) provides that the party shall ‘adhere to the policy of the rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness,’” and do the needful by supporting the zoning of the 2023 PDP presidential slot to southern Nigeria.

“The purpose of this provision is to guarantee inclusiveness, ensure equity in power residency and to encourage in perpetuity healthy political dialogue and engagement between the North and the South,” Ugwu pointed out.

“In this regard, it is noteworthy that in the 2019 PDP primaries in Port Harcourt, only Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Dr Olusola Saraki and Governor Tambuwal contested. This was in deference to the constitutional mandate on rotation which saw the entire Southern PDP not contesting.

With the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the flag bearer, the party entered the presidential election in 2019 with a Northern candidate but unfortunately lost to the APC.”

He queried: “Now, my country men and women, paying due regard to the foregoing fact, and the optics of eight years of a Northern president even though not of the PDP, wouldn’t it be proper that our Northern brothers in the party reciprocate the gesture of the South in 2019 by leaving the 2023 field to only Southern candidates in a true deference to our Constitution?

Is it not said that one good turn deserves another? I hereby call on our Northern brothers to reciprocate the gesture of the South in 2019.”

