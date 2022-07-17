News

2023: Ugwuanyi our leader, PDP our party –Uzo-Uwani people

Posted on

The people of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State have reassured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of their unflinching support, loyalty and solidarity towards his senatorial bid come 2023 general elections, stressing that the governor is their indisputable leader, in whom they are well pleased.

 

They said this on Friday when their political leaders, traditional rulers and elder statesmen such as Chief Maxi Ukuta and Chief Dr. Michael Ajogwu (SAN) led them on a Thank-you visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu.

 

Also, they said that their total support and loyalty to the governor were in recognition of his unprecedented interventions in their council area in terms of massive infrastructural development and human empowerment, after decades of neglect.

The elated people, who disclosed that Uzo-Uwani LGA has seen light under Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration, stated that no past government had remembered the council area, until the present state government stepped in and changed the narrative.

 

The people reaffirmed their commitment and faith in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and assured the governor that the PDP remains their party come 2023 general elections.

 

The Chairman of Uzo- Uwani LGA, Hon. Chukwudi Nnadozie, told Gov. Ugwuanyi that they came to thank him for the good works of his administration in Enugu State and particularly, in their council area.

 

