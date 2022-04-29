News

2023: Ugwuanyi says no imposition of candidates in Enugu

Posted on

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday said that there will be no imposition of candidates preparatory to the 2023 general election. Ugwuanyi disclosed this on Thursday in Enugu during a peaceful protest by some stakeholders from Udi North State Constituency in Udi Local Government Area of the State. The governor, who addressed the protesters in Igbo language, said he remains neutral in the quest for all elective positions from the local government level to the choice of who would succeed him.

The governor, while emphasizing that his interest is to ensure the sustenance of the peaceful atmosphere pervading in the state, also urged the protesters to return to their constituency and engage their larger stakeholders on how to resolve the issue of who would represent them in the State House of Assembly. Earlier, the Coordinator of the group, Chidi Wilfred, had told the governor that the peaceful protest was sequel to what he called “intra constituency marginalisation in their area”. Wilfred said that it is worrisome that only one ward has been representing the constituency in the state assembly in the last 12 years.

 

Our Reporters

