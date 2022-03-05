2023: Ugwuanyi, the peaceful bride Nigeria needs for national cohesion

The clamour for the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyichukwu Ugwuanyi, to contest the Presidency in 2023 is growing across the country. This timely call from different demographic groups has one unique feature. They all agreed that a peace maker was needed for both regional and national development.

Ugwuanyi was also rightly identified by all those gunning for him, as that peacemaker with potent peace capsule, who equally fits into the mold of a bride that Nigeria needs to get healed of its many troubles and achieve national cohesion. With empirical evidences, the peace capsule has undoubtedly worked wonders in the Coal City state, and is believed to still possess the potency to replicate more wonders at national level.

Pundits can’t be faulted when they opined that the magic wand the Governor applied to make Enugu State the adjudged most peaceful state in the country, is an issue that scientists may take to the laboratory to enrich their knowledge repertoire. Just recently, Rt. Hon.Ugwuanyi was adorned with a national award as the ‘Most Peaceful Governor in Nigeria’ by the Messengers of Peace Foundation.

That prestigious award speaks volumes about the painstaking sacrifices made by the Governor and his team to tame all anti-peace forces in the state. The leader of the group, Dr. Sulaiman Adejoh, succinctly encapsulated his thoughts like this, “Your Excellency, we are here to identify with your success as the Most Peaceful Governor in the whole country. We have gone round, especially in the rural areas. We saw the good roads.

We sampled opinions. We are going to send you video clips for you to see the positive things your people have said about you.” The Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, the man so revered for always speaking truth to power has also given accolades to the Governor for making peace one of his remarkable achievements. The cleric, had attested to the fact that, “no state in Nigeria is as peaceful as Enugu.” It is on record that Ugwuanyi is one Governor in Nigeria that has continued to maintain cordial relation-ships with his predecessors, without jeopardising the patrimony of the state and the sacred interest of the people. His ability to galvanise support from all the zones, different interests groups in the state is equally legendary.

Obviously, the unity, loyalty and public goodwill he has enjoyed over the years, as both a lawmaker and Governor can be attributed to his unparalleled peaceful disposition and dint of hard work. As 2023 general elections gradually approach, politicians of different categories, ethnic coloration and capacities have resumed a resilient leg work. These efforts are targeted at clinching political power at various levels of the polity.

However, Nigerians must not wink at one important question that has remained very constant on the lips of many well thinking citizens. That question, is what kind of leaders do Nigeria need? To answer this question more appropriately, we must understand what our needs are at this time. Ostensibly, contemporary Nigeria needs peace and security more than any other tangible material thing. Undoubtedly, Nigeria is in urgent need of leaders who can quickly redirect its national unity radar to ensure peaceful coexistence and vigorously pursue guaranteed sense of security at all nooks and crannies of the land. In a country where ethnic agitations for self-determination have remained endemic, a geographical entity whose existence has been constantly threatened by terrorists, bandits and other enemies of the state, nothing can be more important than peace and security. Nigeria’s urgent need for peace and security can only be met by a leader who has the political will, and passion for the people. Rt. Hon. Ifeanyichukwu Ugwuanyi has demonstrated capacity by galvanising the support of all stakeholders to achieve peace and appreciable security in Enugu State.

There is no gainsaying the fact that a man who has over these seven years worked tirelessly to entrench democracy with physical evidence of dividends at state level can also be trusted to replicate the magic at the national stage. Also, the sterling leadership qualities in Ugwuanyi have continued to endear people from all walks of life to join the forces urging him to run for 2023 Presidency. In faraway Kaduna State, a northern-based political group under the aegis of Coalition of Arewa Forum For Good Governance (AFGG), identified Ugwuanyi as one Nigerian that has the needed answers to the country’s challenges.

This group recently started a massive mobilization drive to persuade Ugwuanyi to answer the clarion calls to save Nigeria. The Arewa group copiously noted that apart from Ugwuanyi being an epitome of peace, he has also established an unbeatable legacy in different sectors. In a statement signed by the coordinator of the group, Mal. Garba Yunusa, AFGG said: “In the interest of fairness, equity and justice, Igbos deserve to be given the opportunity to take a shot at the Presidency in 2023.

“Though we are Northerners, we have resolved to support and back the Southern Governors on their quest for a power shift to the South but with a concern that it must be to the Eastern region. “This is why we are mobilising our people to vote only candidates from South East for peace to reign, especially amidst tension of secession by various groups in the South East of Nigeria. “And for us, the best leader from the South East region is the incumbent Governor of Enugu State, who has strictly adhered to the provisions of the constitution by providing security for the lives of citizens and non-indigenes residing in the state over the last seven years.

“We did not only hear from our Northern brothers in Enugu, but also were adequately informed about the supportive role of Gov. Ugwuanyi in ensuring internal security in Enugu State and beyond. “We have equally seen numerous legacy infrastructure projects put in place by the governor, especially in the areas of quality roads within Enugu and in the rural areas.” Regardless of what enemies of essential reforms are doing to distract His Excellency, Ugwuanyi has proven beyond reasonable doubt that his Presidency in Nigeria can end the secessionist agitations. He has also shown the capacity to bring together all aggrieved ethnic groups in Nigeria, in order to foster prosperity for all, while promoting sustainable national development.

Emmanuel Chinedu is an Abuja-based public affairs commentator.

