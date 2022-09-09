2023: Ukiwe decries poverty, security challenges, intolerance

Ex-Chief of General Staff Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe has decried the growing poverty, religious and ethnic intolerance as well as the security challenges facing the country. Ukiwe, who was General Ibrahim Babangida’s deputy from 1985 to 1986, spoke during the 21st Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture in Lagos yesterday. He called on Christian leaders to continue to pray for God’s intervention in the challenges confronting Nigeria. Ukiwe said: “I speak from my personal experience in consideration with facts and as a statesman having experienced pre and post-Nigerian independence era and their administrations. “I was also privileged to have served in the highest level of government of this very great country, Nigeria. “I, therefore, make bold to say that I cannot think of any time or period this, country, Nigeria, has ever faced the level of challenges of so much hate, intolerance, so much division among ethnic, religious and even geo-political zones and lines. “These are compounded by insecurity all over the country and poverty. “I will encourage him and in association with other men of God whose prayer is most likely to reach high heavens to continue to go on their knees and intercede for this great country, Nigeria.”
Kano spends over N1bn monthly on pensioners
The Kano State government yesterday said it was spending more than N1billion monthly to pay pensioners in the state. The Kano State Pensions Board also said that the number of pensioners in the state had risen from 31,192.00 in June to 31,435.00 in July this year with their monthly allowances reaching N1,328,625,252.65 monthly. Speaking […]
Bidens attend Mass in Rome, a day after meeting Pope Francis
Joe Biden and his wife Jill attended Mass on Saturday evening in the American church of Rome, a day after the U.S. president met Pope Francis and said later that the pontiff had told him he is a “good Catholic” who can receive communion. That statement widened a gulf between Francis and conservative U.S. […]
24 organisations pass confidence vote in Adamawa gov
Clement Ekong Yola No fewer than 24 organisations in Adamawa State yesterday passed a vote of confidence in the leadership style of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri. At a press conference in Yola, leader of the movement under the auspices of Adamawa Youths, Bishop Kanatapwa Douglas, said the endorsement became necessary because of the […]
