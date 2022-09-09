News

2023: Ukiwe decries poverty, security challenges, intolerance

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Ex-Chief of General Staff Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe has decried the growing poverty, religious and ethnic intolerance as well as the security challenges facing the country. Ukiwe, who was General Ibrahim Babangida’s deputy from 1985 to 1986, spoke during the 21st Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture in Lagos yesterday. He called on Christian leaders to continue to pray for God’s intervention in the challenges confronting Nigeria. Ukiwe said: “I speak from my personal experience in consideration with facts and as a statesman having experienced pre and post-Nigerian independence era and their administrations. “I was also privileged to have served in the highest level of government of this very great country, Nigeria. “I, therefore, make bold to say that I cannot think of any time or period this, country, Nigeria, has ever faced the level of challenges of so much hate, intolerance, so much division among ethnic, religious and even geo-political zones and lines. “These are compounded by insecurity all over the country and poverty. “I will encourage him and in association with other men of God whose prayer is most likely to reach high heavens to continue to go on their knees and intercede for this great country, Nigeria.”

 

