2023: Ukiwe’s son joins guber race, vows to end ‘PDP’s mis-governance

Son of Nigeria’s former Chief of General Staff, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (rtd), Otisi Ebitu Ukiwe, has joined the 2023 governorship race in Abia State, with a vow to end what he described as 20 years of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) misrule in the state. Ukiwe, who is vying for the office of the governor of the state under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said one of his priorities would be to create the enabling environment to massively engage the teeming youth population in the state. He decried the state of affairs in Abia State as bad, blaming it on what he called mis-governance by the ruling PDP, which has been in power for close to 20 years. “Workers are owed many months of salary, our roads are dilapidated, Abia State is too backward. I have come to rescue Abia State from bad governance and return it to the people through God.”

