News

2023: Ukiwe’s son joins guber race, vows to end ‘PDP’s mis-governance

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

Son of Nigeria’s former Chief of General Staff, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (rtd), Otisi Ebitu Ukiwe, has joined the 2023 governorship race in Abia State, with a vow to end what he described as 20 years of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) misrule in the state. Ukiwe, who is vying for the office of the governor of the state under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said one of his priorities would be to create the enabling environment to massively engage the teeming youth population in the state. He decried the state of affairs in Abia State as bad, blaming it on what he called mis-governance by the ruling PDP, which has been in power for close to 20 years. “Workers are owed many months of salary, our roads are dilapidated, Abia State is too backward. I have come to rescue Abia State from bad governance and return it to the people through God.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ekwueme varsity launches climate change project

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The management of Alex-Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State, has lunched the Climate Change Action Project, which is sponsored by the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), United Kingdom. The project seeks to create awareness in Ebonyi State, being one the most vulnerable states in Nigeria, experiencing negative impacts of climate change such as unprecedented degree […]
News

C’River cuts N1.1trn unrealistic budget to N147.1bn

Posted on Author Clement James CALABAR

The Cross River Government has slashed its 2020 budget of N1.1 trillion to N147.1 billion and sent it to the state House of Assembly for deliberations. Experts had described the state’s fiscal proposal for 2020 christened “Budget of Olimpotic Meristemasis” as unrealistic.   But Governor Ben Ayade said the budget was geared towards bringing to […]
News

Fraud: JAMB warns against name, logo use without authorisation

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned cyber cafes, tutorial centres and other entities from making use of its name or logo without a licence from the board.   JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who issued the warning at the weekend in Ilorin, Kwara State, warned that anyone caught would be arrested and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica