2023: Umahi hasn’t dropped presidential ambition – Ebonyi govt

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The Ebonyi State Government yesterday said Governor Dave Umahi’s presidential ambition remains contrary to the rumours that he has dropped the ambition to vie for Ebonyi South senatorial seat. The Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, who made the clarification in a statement, the rumours were the handiwork of the opposition threatened by Umahi’s performance.

Orji said: “Contrary to their cowardly fabrications against the well-thought and nationally accepted presidential ambition of Governor Umahi, we restate for the pleasure of progressive Nigerians home and in the Diaspora that the falsehood trending currently on social media that Umahi has dropped his ambition for Senate is nothing but the empty.

“It is vaunting architecture of political charlatans who are intimidated by the tall and admirable hallmarks of leadership excellence recorded by the governor.” “We shall not hesitate in exposing the identities of the paid jobbers and their principals who have taken to social media to escalate fake news and false information aimed at undermining the presidential ambition of Governor Umahi.”

 

