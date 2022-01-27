News

2023: Umahi lifts ban on aspirations, consultations

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State yesterday lifted ban on political aspirations and consultations for 2023 general election in the state. The state Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, disclosed this in Abakaliki while briefing journalists on the outcome of the state executive council meeting.

He noted that the governor expressed determination to consult widely within the state on where the governorship seat shall be zoned in the 2023 elections. He however said the South Senatorial zone of the state shall not be allowed to contest for the governorship position. Orji said: “the Chairman in council that is the Governor announces his intension to lift ban in political consultations ahead of the 2023 elections and expressed determination to consult widely especially with the House of Assembly, the Executive council, the founding fathers, women organization, CAN and other relevant groups within the state with a view to getting opinions on where the governoship seat shall be zoned to.

 

Our Reporters

