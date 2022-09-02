2023: Umahi plans 3m -man march in Ebonyi

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday said he plans to do a three millionman- march for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by the middle of this month. He said the state capital, Abakaliki, will be locked down during the gathering. Umahi spoke in the state capital during the flag-off of the first phase of an empowerment programme and the swearing-in of the newly elected 13 local government chairmen in the state. He called for issuebased campaigns in the 2023 general elections and condemned bitterness and rancour by some politicians in their bids to actualize their ambitions. “By the middle of this month, we will do a 3 million- man-march for APC in Ebonyi State. We will lockdown the entire capital city. “I am the Chairman of APC campaign of South-ern Nigeria for the 2023 elections. Is it not a position of trust? Every Ebonyian is sharing this position with me. Have we not come first in the south? “The time of campaign is coming and we will demonstrate that trust that the nation Nigeria APC bestowed on us.”
