2023: Umahi will boost APC chances in Ebonyi – Mbam

Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Chief Elias Mbam, Monday said Governor Dave Umahi will boost the chances of the  All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 general elections in Ebonyi State.
Mbam, a chieftain of the APC in the state, was reacting to the plan by Umahi to defect to the party.
Umahi had met with stakeholders of the APC on Sunday in his Uburu hometown and briefed them of his intension to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC.
Mbam, who was one of the prominent stakeholders of the party that attended the meeting, told journalists after the meeting  that the governor’s joining the APC has given more advantage to the party.
“The governor made it clear that whoever that he has offended should forgive him. He said we are one family and decisions will not be taken in the party by him alone.
“APC as party in the state was already moving forward and had a good chance of winning the 2023 election. Umahi coming into the party has added more advantage to the party. So, it is as good as we are going to sleep because we are certainly going to win the 2023 election in the state,” he said.

