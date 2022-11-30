News

2023: Umahi’s opponent, Okorie, regains freedom

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The Labour Party candidate for Ebonyi South Senatorial District, Chief Linus Okorie, yesterday regained his freedom after being incarcerated at the facility of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) for the past one month. He was reportedly freed by a State High Court in Abakaliki, following the withdrawal of criminal charges against him by the State Government. Speaking after his release, Okorie thanked Governor Dave Umahi and his elder brother and lawyer, Roy Umahi, for the roles they played which led to his freedom. He called for peace by his supporters and urged them not to use uncouth language going forward towards any candidate or government official.

He further commended thejudiciary and his Onicha Igboeze Community for not resorting to violence in seeking for his release. “There is no enemies, there should be no cursing or abuse of anybody. What happened is part of democratic process and it has been resolved.”

 

Our Reporters

News
News

Corruption: We’re vindicated by Amaechi’s confession – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it has been vindicated by the alleged confession of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, that “stealing is going on quietly under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC).” PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said that the alleged confession also further confirmed […]
News

ASUU strike has negatively affected Nigeria – Babalola

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

The Founder, Bayo and Bunmi Babalola Foundation, Sunday Adebayo Babalola, has said the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has negatively affected Nigeria. In an interview with New Telegraph yesterday, he said the continued disruption of academic activities in public universities as a result of the strike was detrimental to national […]
News

We’ll use Eko NAFEST 2022 to create new chapter for Nigeria’s unity, says Runsewe

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

It is time to create a new chapter for Nigeria by employing arts and culture to drive the unity and prosperity of the country. This declaration was made yesterday by the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, while inaugurating the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the National […]

