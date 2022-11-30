2023: Umahi’s opponent, Okorie, regains freedom

The Labour Party candidate for Ebonyi South Senatorial District, Chief Linus Okorie, yesterday regained his freedom after being incarcerated at the facility of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) for the past one month. He was reportedly freed by a State High Court in Abakaliki, following the withdrawal of criminal charges against him by the State Government. Speaking after his release, Okorie thanked Governor Dave Umahi and his elder brother and lawyer, Roy Umahi, for the roles they played which led to his freedom. He called for peace by his supporters and urged them not to use uncouth language going forward towards any candidate or government official.

He further commended thejudiciary and his Onicha Igboeze Community for not resorting to violence in seeking for his release. “There is no enemies, there should be no cursing or abuse of anybody. What happened is part of democratic process and it has been resolved.”

