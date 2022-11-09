News

2023: Umo Eno unveils ‘ARISE Agenda’ for A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has unveiled his plans for the people and pleaded with them to give him the chance to govern the state by 2023. Eno while speaking yesterday at the official flagoff of his campaign at the Nest of Champions stadium, Uyo said his “ARISE” agenda, is anchored on agricultural revolution , rural development, infrastructural maintenance/ advancement, security management and educational advancement.

He pledged to run an issue-based campaigns devoid of blackmail, hate speech, rancour and propaganda, assuring that his administration would consolidate on the achievements of Governor Udom Emmanuel. He also pledged that he would continue with peace, security and development being enjoyed in the state in the past seven years, adding that he would ensure food security through agricultural revolution, create jobs, stop rural-urban migration through robust investment in rural development.

 

Our Reporters

