2023: Uncertainty trails Southern presidency

•APC, PDP play mind games, desperate for victory

There are strong indications that the much expected power shift from the North to the South might not materialise next year as the two dominant political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appear uncommitted to honouring the accord reached in 1999 by political leaders of the country.

The power sharing agreement was devised not only to entrench equity, fairness and inclusive politics but also as a way of eliminating the fear of domination and reducing political tension during election periods.

Although the body language of the parties had all along pointed to the possibility of the North ceding power to the South at the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, recent moves by the leadership of the two dominant parties indicate that the ambitions of presidential aspirants from the South might be sacrificed at the altar of political exigencies.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that what is at play in the two dominant parties is a desperate quest for power at all costs. Unfortunately, the desperation by the APC to retain power and the equally strong desire by the PDP to reclaim the crown it lost in 2015 have resulted in deft manoeuvres by both groups to produce a northern candidate, which ultimately fits into the northern agenda of not letting power leave the region.

Since the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the commencement of the electioneering season, the common sentiment among Nigerians has been that it would be the turn of the South to produce the next President.

However, while that popular sentiment held sway in the APC and resulted in the emergence of only presidential candidates of southern extraction, the PDP had consistently shown that it would rather pick its flag bearer from the North and that has also reflected in the preponderance of candidates of northern extraction in the race, until recently.

But as the political parties prepare for their national conventions, at the end of the month, the signals are becoming clearer that neither the PDP nor the APC is committed to the power shift agenda and power will most likely remain in the North beyond 2023. In the PDP, the Presidential Screening Committee chaired by former President of the Senate, David Mark, on Friday screened 17 presidential aspirants for the primary election.

Out of these, five are from the North while the rest are from the South, but the mere fact that the race has been thrown open is an indication that the party had subtly jettisoned the power shift agenda.

As for the APC, its National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu’s comment on Friday that the ruling party has not taken a final decision on zoning, means that the party can pick a Northerner for 2023. The national convention of the PDP has been slated May 28 and 29 while APC is expected to hold its national convention on May 30 and 31.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that both parties have been very careful not to take any step that could give the other an undue advantage ahead of the 2023 presidential election. It was a ding dong affair for the two political parties when it was time to hold their national conventions to elect a new set of leaders to run the affairs of the parties.

The APC had to postpone its convention several times while it tactically waited for the PDP to elect its leadership first. Similarly, the ruling party has tactically scheduled its presidential primaries after the PDP would have held theirs.

Sunday Telegraph learnt that the permutation within the leadership of the APC is that if Abubakar Atiku picks the PDP ticket, the ruling party would refrain from picking a Southerner because such a candidate might be a hard sell in the North when one of their own is also on the ballot.

Already, there are speculations that some leaders of the North and APC have begun the mobilisation for a formidable northern candidate and may have to draft the incumbent President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, into the presidential race.

The implication would be that two northern candidates might fly the flag of the two dominant parties and therefore, head or tail, the North would retain power for another term.

It would be recalled that elder statesman and leader of the Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, had last week warned that President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the North were not sincere about ceding power to the South.

Adebanjo, who addressed stakeholders at the Greater Nigeria Conference in Abuja, said that if Buhari and APC wanted to hand over power to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, they would not encourage other political stalwarts from the South West region such as the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo to join the race. In the same vein, he argued that if the PDP were sincere about power shift to the South, particularly to the South East, the party would not have thrown the presidential race open to every region.

According to Adebanjo, while the political leaders of the North had made up their minds about not letting the South East attain presidential powers, they have employed divisive tactics to achieve their goal by making sure that neither the South West nor the South South gets to Aso Rock in 2023.

