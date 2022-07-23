2023: Unease as Delta PDP governorship candidates’ names missing on INEC server

There was uneasy calm within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) fold in Delta State yesterday as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) refused to enlist any name for the party for the 2023 general elections. The party may have been ruled out of the race following the pre-election internal wrangling and litigations rocking it in the state.

Two governorship candidates, namely, Sheriff Oborevwori, the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly and Olorogun David Edevbie, the former Finance Commissioner and Chief of Staff of the state, are laying claim to the ticket. While Edevbie has the subsisting judgment from the Federal High Court in Abuja, Oborevwori has since sought to upturn it at the Court of Appeal. The name of Oborevwori, who won the party’s primary election was not among those published by the commission as eligible candidate to participate in the exercise.

The commission did not adduce official reason, other than that: “As INEC published the names of candidates nominated by their political parties for the 2023 Governorship and State Assembly elections in all the constituencies nationwide, Delta PDP does not have a candidate for the said election based on the legal fireworks.” The commission further said the publication was for Nigerians to scrutinise the particulars and seek judicial remedy for any observed violation of the law when finally published.

