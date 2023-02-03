2023: UNILORIN won’t suspend lectures for voting – VC

The Vice chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, has stated that the university would not disenfranchise any of its students from voting in the forthcoming general election. He said the university would not suspend its academic programmes for students to vote because, according to him, the institution has already designed a programme “whereby students can attend virtual classes and also vote wherever they are. “We won’t suspend our lectures for voting because UNILORIN is already digitised,” he clarified. Egbewole made this known while fielding questions from reporters during his maiden media parley at the institution on Wednesday. He said in the last 100 days of his assumption as vice chancellor, the university has attractedN500millionTetfund grantsforhostelaccommodation for its students, and another N400 million for broad band from the Ministry of Communication.
