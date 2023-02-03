News

2023: UNILORIN won’t suspend lectures for voting – VC

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

The Vice chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, has stated that the university would not disenfranchise any of its students from voting in the forthcoming general election. He said the university would not suspend its academic programmes for students to vote because, according to him, the institution has already designed a programme “whereby students can attend virtual classes and also vote wherever they are. “We won’t suspend our lectures for voting because UNILORIN is already digitised,” he clarified. Egbewole made this known while fielding questions from reporters during his maiden media parley at the institution on Wednesday. He said in the last 100 days of his assumption as vice chancellor, the university has attractedN500millionTetfund grantsforhostelaccommodation for its students, and another N400 million for broad band from the Ministry of Communication.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Land Dispute: Kaduna community drags military authority to court

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Jaji Military Cantonment host communities in Kaduna State have dragged the military authority to the Kaduna State High Court, over what they said is the alleged encroachment of their ancestral land and harassment of communities member by officials of the military facility. The communities said the military wants to displace the over 400,000 members […]
News

Kwara inaugurates 7-man c’ttee on revenue

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi

Kwara State Government has inaugurated a seven-man Task Force Committee on revenue collection for the Advanced Coaching Centres and Private Tertiary Institutions in the state. Inaugurating the Committee in his office, the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Senior Ibrahim Sulyman Esq, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Hajia Hafsat AbdulRahman, urged members to be […]
News

Cameroon community hails Dangote Cement for providing road infrastructure

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Members of Tombel community in Douala, Cameroon, have commended Dangote Cement for complementing government’s efforts in the provision of road infrastructure in their community, as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). According to members of the community; “Constructing new roads does not just create access, but opens up the economy and improves the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica