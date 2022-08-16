2023: Unite against looters –Mbazulike Amaechi urges youths, women

First Republic Aviation Minister Chief Mbazulike Amaechi has asked youths, women and workers to build a united front against looters. Amaechi spoke to reporters at his Ukpor country home in the Nnewi South Local Government Area, Anambra State, endorsed Peter Obi.

The elder statesman, who bemoaned the deteriorating national security situation and economic hardship, slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) for its same faith candidacy for the presidential election and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for disrespect- ing the policy of equity and balance by picking Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate.

The ex-minister said: “The PDP acting without wisdom and foresight threw away the principles of equity and balance in selecting a northern candidate who may be capable but it is not his term and in selecting a running mate exhibited cleverness by half.

On the part of the APC, he said: “By turning a deaf ear to the cry of the people, they suicidal fielded monoreligious flag bearers to rule a multi-religious nation. I do hope that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) or Supreme Court should not do what they did last time.

“A third force is springing up and it would appear that God now wants to openly act and save his people. “It would appear that the emergence through Labour Party of Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed Datti Baba- Ahmed ticket is an opportunity which God has given to the longsuffering people of Nigeria to save and take back their country which has been economically and politically raped for many years.”

Amaechi advised the youths, women and workers to take matters into their own hands by uniting against looters. He said: “I will advise the long-suffering people of this country – the youths, women and underpaid workers, irrespective of religion or tribe or region or party – to reclaim their country from the insatiable looters and bigots and hand it over to Peter and Ahmed to lay a foundation for a new nation.”

He added: “As for insecurity in the South East, the solution is simple if the authorities and those who benefit from the situation will listen.

“You do not catch a fly with vinegar; you catch a fly with honey or something good and edible.

“You can never win peace with the gun; you gain peace by dialogue, understanding give and take.”

