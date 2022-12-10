2023: Unite, cooperate to ensure victory at polls, Buhari urges Katsina APC

…leaves for US-Africa Leaders’ Summit Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to unite and cooperate with one another as a prerequisite for victory at the coming elections.

According to a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President spoke when he received Dr Dikko Radda, the Katsina State governorship candidate of the APC and Faruk Lawal Jobe, his running mate at his residence in Daura, on Friday.

Buhari said party leaders needed “to sit together,” to avoid divisions and ensure unity in order to avoid defeat at elections.

He said he received frequent reports on the ongoing campaigns in Katsina State and felt happy that so much hard work was being put into the exercise.

Once again, the President reiterated his determination to allow the reign of free, fair and credible elections in the country, adding that the outcomes in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun were testimonies of that resolution on his part.

He added that he felt honoured by the visit and wished the party a very good outcome in the contests.

Meanwhile, the President will on Sunday depart Daura for Washington, United States of America to join other African leaders at the United States-Africa Leaders’ Summit.

