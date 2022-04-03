News

2023: Unity of Nigeria supersedes zoning – Saraki

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

A presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has said the unity of the country is more paramount than zoning, and therefore attention should be given to the stability of the nation rather than the politics of zoning.

He was speaking in Calabar, Cross Rivers State through the Chairman of his National Campaign Council, Prof Iyorwuese Hagher, who is leading a high powered delegation of eminent Nigerian leaders on a tour of the South South to drum up support for the aspirant.

He said: “The unity of the country is the most important component of our national desire. We cannot sacrifice it for zoning neither can we do so on the altar of any other factor.

“The unity infrastructure of the nation has collapsed and that has led to so much damage in our national structure. Instead of paying attention to it, we are busy talking about zoning.

“How does zoning solve the problem of unity in the land? How does it address division and the socio-economic woes we are experiencing today? The division in the country is just too much today. We must work to close the gap and only those who know this can help solve it. It’s not just politics but the obligations that come with it.”

According to him: “Over N5 trillion obtained from oil between 1970 and date has been frittered away through acts of corruption with nothing to show on ground. All national assets have disappeared or become dilapidated with reckless abandon and those in power are only interested in wealth accumulation.

“Saraki has come with a difference. He has demonstrated that difference at every stage he has been given the opportunity to lead. As Presidential Adviser, he streamlined and fine-tuned the budget process to optimal productivity.

“As Kwara governor he opened up an integrated and mechanised agricultural system, provided basic infrastructure and even delved into the responsibilities of the Federal Government like aviation and solid minerals.

“As Senate President, he defended and upheld democracy at the risk of his life and political career.”

He denied that he has not withdrawn from the race insisting that he cannot be distracted in his quest to winning the election to restore Nigeria’s fame, integrity and glory.

 

 

