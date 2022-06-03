News

2023: University Pro-Chancellor, Adighije, appeals to Buhari on S’East APC candidate

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Lokoja, Kogi State, Senator Chris Adighije has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to consider a south easterner as the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the party goes for a consensus candidate. Adighije, a leader of the APC in Abia State, made the plea in a statement he issued in Abuja on Friday. According to him, a South East APC presidential candidate would invariably end the feelings of the civil war and integrate properly and peacefully the South Easterner in the entity called Nigeria.

“There are seven South Eastern Presidential aspirants in the APC. They are: former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, governor of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi, former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, former Minister of Information, Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu, former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani and Mrs. Uju Kennedy Ohanenye,” he said. Adighije, a former National Treasurer of the National Republican Convention (NRC) said that these are people who have held national positions and should be considered for the APC Presidential ticket. He decried those who are campaigning for candidates outside the South East or those who have the sense of entitlement on the Presidential ticket.

 

