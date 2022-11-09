News

2023: Unpopular politicians preaching dichotomy in Ebonyi – Uguru

The House of Representatives candidate for All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abakaliki/ Izzi Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State, Chief Emmanuel Uguru, has alleged that unpopular politicians are preaching kindred dicotomy in Izzi clan to curry sympathy. He also alleged that unscrupulous elements were behind the alleged threat against non-indigenes losing their property if an Izzi man becomes the governor of the state in 2023.

Uguru spoke in Abakaliki at a media parley organized by the Correspondent Chapel of the NUJ in the state. He described as imaginary the believe that the people of Izzi were divided along kindred and political lines and that it will affect the chances of Izzi of producing the next governor of the state in 2023. Uguru opined that the 2023 general election is the first election the people of Izzi clan will vote one way. He said: “This is the first election an Izzi man will go almost 90 percent one way. It is an imaginary issue, 100 percent imaginary. The moment you are unpopular, you bring out issue of kindred dichotomy and you begin to pretend that you are looking for your own people. In the National Assembly, the two kindreds in Izzi are there”.

 

