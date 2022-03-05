2023: Urhobo will resist attempt to deny Central Zone governorship slot, says Gbagi

As the race to picking the governorship slot of Delta State in the forthcoming 2023 general elections continues to generate interest, one of the leading aspirant, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has cautioned against scheming Urhobo or Delta Central zone, whose turn it is to govern the state, out the race. “Every business of politics today in Nigeria is done by zoning. The only way we can move, is to run government by senatorial district.

The peace we have enjoyed, nobody should test the quietness of the Urhobo man or Delta Central people,” warned Gbagi. Gbagi, who is seeking the governorship ticket under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), sounded this note of caution during his recent consultative visits to Ukwuani, Ika Northeast and Ika South Peoples Democratic Party LGAs chairmen and party delegates. “Government is going back to Central. You people should support this governor.

It must go back to Central and Central must produce the governor,” disclosed Gbagi. He maintained that when power shifts to Central, the ethnic groups that make up the district would come together to decide who takes the slot, stressing that no one should truncate the peace that the zoning on senatorial basis has brought to bear. While presenting himself to the people as the best material for the job, he described the incumbent governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, as an excellent administrator, saying: “I have made my name in industrialization. “Among the people who are presenting themselves to you, if you allow a criminal to come and governor you, then you are a criminal.

The prize of stupidity in government is an expansive one. “Delegates, the choice is yours. I believe very strongly that my first agenda is youth emancipation. If all the local governments are developed, the state is developed. I believe very strongly that I have all it takes. Search everybody who is coming to visit you, think of your children.

Make no mistake.” “You need a man with

