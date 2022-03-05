News

2023: Urhobo will resist attempt to deny Central Zone governorship slot, says Gbagi

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

As the race to picking the governorship slot of Delta State in the forthcoming 2023 general elections continues to generate interest, one of the leading aspirant, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has cautioned against scheming Urhobo or Delta Central zone, whose turn it is to govern the state, out the race. “Every business of politics today in Nigeria is done by zoning. The only way we can move, is to run government by senatorial district.

The peace we have enjoyed, nobody should test the quietness of the Urhobo man or Delta Central people,” warned Gbagi. Gbagi, who is seeking the governorship ticket under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), sounded this note of caution during his recent consultative visits to Ukwuani, Ika Northeast and Ika South Peoples Democratic Party LGAs chairmen and party delegates. “Government is going back to Central. You people should support this governor.

It must go back to Central and Central must produce the governor,” disclosed Gbagi. He maintained that when power shifts to Central, the ethnic groups that make up the district would come together to decide who takes the slot, stressing that no one should truncate the peace that the zoning on senatorial basis has brought to bear. While presenting himself to the people as the best material for the job, he described the incumbent governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, as an excellent administrator, saying: “I have made my name in industrialization. “Among the people who are presenting themselves to you, if you allow a criminal to come and governor you, then you are a criminal.

The prize of stupidity in government is an expansive one. “Delegates, the choice is yours. I believe very strongly that my first agenda is youth emancipation. If all the local governments are developed, the state is developed. I believe very strongly that I have all it takes. Search everybody who is coming to visit you, think of your children.

Make no mistake.” “You need a man with

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Meet Elmina: The fiesty singer set to take over music space

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Elmina is ready for takeoff. After incubating for a long time, working on refining her music to a premium quality, the young talented singer is ready to blow minds away. As a kid, Elmina (whose real name is Elmina Olaere) had a penchant for music, displaying her flair during karaoke nights organized by the family. […]
News

Kwara Dep Gov recovers from COVID-19

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

    Deputy Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Technical Committee on COVID- 19, Mr Kayode Alabi, has tested negative for the virus. Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman, Kwara State COVID-19 Technical Committee, Rafiu Ajakaye, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Ilorin, the state capital.   The statement […]
News Top Stories

Report: IMF likely to revise Nigeria’s growth forecast

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is likely to revise higher its growth forecast for Nigeria, its Mission Chief to the coun-  try, Jesmin Rahman, said yesterday, according to a Reuters report. Rahman said Nigeria’s surprise exit from recession in the fourth quarter of 2020 would aid the IMF’s economic outlook for the coming year. He […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica