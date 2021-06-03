News

2023: Urhobo youth leaders back Okowa on power shift

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Urhobo youth leaders have thrown their weight behind Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in internal wrangling, rocking the choice of his successor within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in two years’ time. Their position, tagged, “Why Urhobo Must Take Precaution”, said the governor shouldnotbequotedoutof context in the claims and counterclaims over which part of the state should produce the next governor of the state.

Their President, Chief Tony Ofoni, supported by his deputy, Olorogun Vincent Ogheneruemu Oyibode, his Vice President, Chief Austin Atiti and Publicity Secretary, Oghotomo Samuel, in Asaba yesterday debunked the speculation that the governor was scheming to dismantle the 21 years old political structure of his predecessor, Chief James Ibori and build his own.

The youth wing said the approach adopted by the Urhobo political pressure group, the DC-23, in designing a constitution, calling on aspirants to declare their intentions to them, was clandestine. “They (DC-23) ought to work underground, lobbying others to buy the idea of powershift to Delta Central without beating war drums”, he said. He maintained that the combative stance of DC-23 cannot achieve the Delta Central dream for 2023 by taking the shine of influencing the choice of his successor off him.

Our Reporters

