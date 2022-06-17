News

2023: US promises support for free, fair polls in Nigeria

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

…as FG seeks collaboration to fight terrorism in Sahel

The United States of America has promised to support Nigeria in the conduct of free, fair and peaceful general elections in 2023.

This was disclosed by the visiting Under Secretary for Political Affairs, US State Department, Victoria Nuland, who alongside a US delegation, including its Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Mary Betheonard, at a meeting with the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday.

Underscoring the important bilateral relations between the US and Nigeria, Nuland further noted that it was “crucial that Nigeria’s democracy continues to prosper and grow.”

A release by Laolu Akande, Osinbajo’s spokesman, quoted Nuland as saying: “We have been talking a lot about the upcoming elections and President Buhari’s very important and courageous decision to facilitate a peaceful transfer of power. And we very much look forward from the United States in supporting free, fair and peaceful elections.

“We have to commend the fact that the government and the president have been sending the message that this needs to be a free and fair election, one that heals and binds the country and one that is safe and secure.”

Nuland, also noted that the US was also very proud of its work with Nigeria in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic (the US government provided millions of doses of vaccines to Nigeria).

 

