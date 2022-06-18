News Top Stories

2023: US promises support for free, fair polls

Posted on

…as FG seeks collaboration to fight terrorism in Sahel

The United States of America has promised to support Nigeria in the conduct of free, fair and peaceful general elections in 2023. This was disclosed by the visiting Under Secretary for Political Affairs, US State Department, Victoria Nuland, who alongside a US delegation including its Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Betheonard met with the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday. Underscoring the important bilateral relations between the US and Nigeria, Nuland further noted that it was “crucial that Nigeria’s democracy continues to prosper and grow.” A release by Laolu Akande, Osinbajo’s spokesman, quoted Nuland as saying: “We have been talking a lot about the upcoming elections and President Buhari’s very important and courageous decision to facilitate a peaceful transfer of power. “And we very much look forward to the United States supporting free, fair and peaceful elections. “We have to commend the fact that the government and the President have been sending the message that this needs to be a free and fair election, one that heals and binds the country and one that is safe and secure.”

Nuland also noted that the US was also very proud of its work with Nigeria in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic (the US government provided millions of doses of vaccines to Nigeria). Other members of the US delegation included the Deputy Assistant Secretary for West African Affairs, Mike Gonzales; Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence, Archie Barrett, among others. Meanwhile, the Federal Government has called for more collaboration between Nigeria and US in order to effectively tackle the spread of terrorism in the Sahel region.

Osinbajo, who engaged the visiting American delegation on the significance of free, fair and peaceful elections, improving security in the Sahel region, and the adoption of gas as a transition fuel in developing countries, among other issues of mutual interests, noted that the spread of terrorist organisations such as ISWAP, and Boko Haram should be tackled firmly and permanently.

Commending the US government for providing support to Nigeria in its fight against Boko Haram and terrorism – with the delivery of the first batch of Super Tucano jets and the proposed purchase of 12 AH-1Z Cobra attack helicopters to Nigeria, the Vice President stated that the cooperation between the two countries has been “extremely fruitful and rewarding, especially for us.”

The Vice President also noted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is committed to tackling the country’s security challenges and ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections. “So far, we have seen peaceful elections in the primaries… and as we go along, we will get a firmer grip of the security issues; we must thank you for the cooperation of the American government that we see so far,” he said. Restating the need to designate gas as a transition fuel in the global net-zero emissions target by 2060, Osinbajo stressed the importance of climate financing in helping African countries tackle the effects of climate change and poverty.

 

