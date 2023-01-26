News Top Stories

2023: US slams visa ban on Nigerians undermining electoral, democratic processes

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Barely one month to the presidential elections in Nigeria, the United States of America has announced visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for allegedly undermining the electoral and democratic process in the country. Secretary of State, Mr Anthony J.Blinken, who announced the ban in a statement released in New York yesterday, said the current action is a fallout of recent elections in Nigeria.

Blinken also said additional persons who undermine the democratic process in Nigeria in the build-up to, during, and after the 2023 elections face similar sanctions. Apparently underscoring the motive behind the punitive measure, Blinken said it was a demonstration of the support of the United States for the advancement of democracy in Nigeria and around the world.

The statement posted on the US Mission in Nigeria’s website reads thus: “We are committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world. Today, I am an-nouncing visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process in a recent Nigerian election. “Under Section 212(a) (3)C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, these individuals will be found ineligible for visas to the United States under a policy to restrict visas of those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Nigeria.” “Certain family members of such persons may also be subject to these restrictions. Additional persons who undermine the democratic process in Nigeria— including in the leadup to, during, and following Nigeria’s 2023 elections— may be found ineligible for U.S. visas under this policy. “The visa restrictions announced today are specific to certain individuals and are not directed at the Nigerian people or the Government of Nigeria. The decision to impose visa restrictions reflects the commitment of the United States to support Nigerian aspirations to combat corruption and strengthen democracy and the rule of law.”

 

Our Reporters

