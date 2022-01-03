2023: Use APC National Convention to review manifesto –DG PGF

The Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Lukman has urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to use the national convention of the party slated for next month to review its manifesto. In a statement on Sunday,

Lukman said the APC must initiate the rebirth of public education and public health in the country through massive investment in building new schools and hospitals, rehabilitate old ones, mass recruitment of teachers and provision of teaching materials.

He said: “As a party, the APC needs to do everything necessary to refocus national debates towards strengthening the initiatives of the Muhammadu Buhari government to produce the desired outcome of securing the country,

strengthening the capacity of the APC Federal Government to produce the desired outcome, in the short run, is about massive recruitment of police and military personnel in the country, in addition to the investment that has been made towards procurement of arms, including the A-29 Tucano jets.

“In the long run, it is about providing good conditions of services and sustainable funding framework for the operation of police and security services in the country.

“Recommendations that emerge from the convention should guide the process of reviewing the APC’s manifesto.

Unlike other parties, including the PDP, the APC must continue to set the needed political agenda to drive the process of mobilising Nigerians for change.

“As a party envisioned to be social democratic, in addition to the challenge of insecurity facing the country, the issue of massive mobilisation of financial investment towards the development of education and health sec-tors in Nigeria must also be debated at the Convention.

Having demonstrated political commitment towards infrastructural development in the country, which has led to the revival of rail transport and reconstruction of road networks.

“These are not issues that can be achieved based on the current budgeting structure in the country at all levels.

“The New Nigeria citizens desire will be a product of collective responsibility, shared values and sacrifices and therefore guaranteed security and abundant wealth. Success or failure will be practically about how much sacrifices APC leaders are able to convince Nigerians to make.”

Lukman said once the debate at the APC convention in February is limited to who emerges as leader of the party without addressing the fundamental issues, the ability of APC to mobilise Nigerians to build a New Nigeria would have been sacrificed.

“APC leaders have since 2013 demonstrated capacity to mobilise Nigerians based on clear political agreements. The February 2022 National Convention shouldn’t be an exception,” he said.

