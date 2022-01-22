2023: Use your PVC to decide president, TEKAN urges Nigerians

The Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria, also known as TEKAN, has challenged electorates, most especially Christians in the country, to use their PVCs wisely in deciding the President of Nigeria in 2023. This was contained in a communiqué issued on Thursday after the 66th General Assembly of TEKAN and signed by the President, Rev Dr. Caleb Ahima and General Secretary, Rev Moses Ebuga in Jos.

The communiqué urged all electorates and Christians to obtain their PVCs, register to become members of political parties and contest elections to be active in rewriting the narrative of the Nigerian nation. The communiqué reads: “The Assembly resolves to eschew bad politics, the pursuit of money, ethnicity, unhealthy rivalry, religious bigotry, acrimony, the quest for domination and all other vices, which threaten the unity of the church in Nigeria.

