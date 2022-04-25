2023: Utazi declines Senatorial ambition in support of Ugwuanyi’s bid

There was jubilation in Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State, on Sunday, as the Senator representing the district in the National Assembly, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, formally announced his decision not to contest the senatorial seat in the forthcoming Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries. The move, it was learn’t, is to pave way for the smooth and peaceful emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as the Senator of the Senatorial district in the 10th National Assembly. Utazi who made the announcement while addressing the delegates of the PDP from Enugu North Senatorial District and other stakeholders of the party said he did not purchase the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of the party for the Senatorial seat to give Gov. Ugwuanyi, who he described as “our leader and brother”, maximum support. The federal lawmaker added amid jubilation that the decision was also to promote the existing peace in Enugu North Senatorial district in particular and Enugu State in general.

