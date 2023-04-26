News

2023 UTME: Candidates, Parents Decry Technical Glitches

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Some parents and candidates writing the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) which started yesterday throughout the country have decried the technical glitches that characterised the conduct of the exam.

They spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan, calling n the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to find solutions to the problems faced by some candidates who were unable to write the examination due to such glitches.

A parent, Mrs Jumoke Ajayi said: “The systems were not working, the first batch that went in for the examination at 6.30am were unable to access the examination as most of them went home crying and wailing.

“Some candidates scheduled for 6.30am were still inside while those scheduled for other sessions at 9am and 12 noon were waiting. “The candidates experienced the same problem during the mock examination.

One would have thought that things should have been taken care of at this same centre, PEFTI CBT Centre, Sango.” Another parent, who simply identified himself as Mr Ladipo, said 80 per cent of the candidates scheduled for the early morning session were unable to write the examination.

Meanwhile, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) yesterday commended the conduct of the examination.

A visit by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent to some of the computer-based-centres (CBT) in Abuja and its environs revealed that the examination was free from technical hitches.

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments News

Yusuf Kareem Breaks Silence Over Bobrisky’s Threat To Release His Sex Tape (Video)

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman

Nigerian actor, Yusuf Kareem has broken the silence following a threat issued by the controversial transgender, Bobrisky to release his sex tape to the public. Bobrisky had threatened to release Kareem sex tape after they had a heated argument on social media. On hearing this, the actor who was shocked at bobrisky threat took to […]
News

Umahi: We’ve spent N80bn on Ebonyi Medical Science Varsity

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has said that more than N80 billion has so far been spent on the establishment of the state’s university, the King David University of Medical Sciences, located in Uburu, Ebonyi State. Umahi, who made the disclosure during a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust […]
News Top Stories

EFCC Sets To Go After ‘Corrupt’ Governors, Others From May 29

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa has said that the commission has concluded plans to go after some outgoing public officials after May 29. Bawa who disclosed this in an interview with Daily Trust on Friday said more arrests would be made immediately after May 29. Bawa who did […]

Leave a Comment