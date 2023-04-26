2023 UTME: Candidates, Parents Decry Technical Glitches

Some parents and candidates writing the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) which started yesterday throughout the country have decried the technical glitches that characterised the conduct of the exam.

They spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan, calling n the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to find solutions to the problems faced by some candidates who were unable to write the examination due to such glitches.

A parent, Mrs Jumoke Ajayi said: “The systems were not working, the first batch that went in for the examination at 6.30am were unable to access the examination as most of them went home crying and wailing.

“Some candidates scheduled for 6.30am were still inside while those scheduled for other sessions at 9am and 12 noon were waiting. “The candidates experienced the same problem during the mock examination.

One would have thought that things should have been taken care of at this same centre, PEFTI CBT Centre, Sango.” Another parent, who simply identified himself as Mr Ladipo, said 80 per cent of the candidates scheduled for the early morning session were unable to write the examination.

Meanwhile, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) yesterday commended the conduct of the examination.

A visit by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent to some of the computer-based-centres (CBT) in Abuja and its environs revealed that the examination was free from technical hitches.