2023 UTME: JAMB Asks Candidates To Print Examination Notification Slips

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has asked all candidates sitting for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), to proceed with the printing of their examination notification slip from Thursday, 20th April 2023.

The 2023 UTME is expected to commence on Tuesday, 25th April, for registered candidates nationwide.

A statement signed by JAMB’s Head, of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin on Friday in Abuja, explained that the notification slip would contain their examination centre, time of examination, date of examination, and other essential details necessary for taking the examination.

The statement partly reads: “All candidates taking the 2023 UTME are expected to print their examination notification slips on or before Monday, 24th April 2023, by visiting https://www.jamb.gov.ng, click on “2023 UTME SLIP PRINTING” on the menu bar to know the time and venue of their examination.

“Candidates are to note that the information featured on the slip would enable them to easily locate their centers before the examination. Candidates are also enjoined to locate their centres before the day of their examination so as not to arrive late at the examination centre.

“The Board enjoins candidates to note that the commencement time for their examination time as contained in their notification slips, is sacrosanct.

“Candidates are also advised against going into the examination halls with prohibited items such as wristwatches, calculators, flash drives, and phones, among others.

“The Board restates its zero tolerance for examination malpractice and urges candidates to refrain from any ignoble act or conduct during the examination.”