Education News

2023 UTME: JAMB Asks Candidates To Print Examination Notification Slips

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has asked all candidates sitting for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), to proceed with the printing of their examination notification slip from Thursday, 20th April 2023.

The 2023 UTME is expected to commence on Tuesday, 25th April, for registered candidates nationwide.

A statement signed by JAMB’s Head, of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin on Friday in Abuja, explained that the notification slip would contain their examination centre, time of examination, date of examination, and other essential details necessary for taking the examination.

The statement partly reads: “All candidates taking the 2023 UTME are expected to print their examination notification slips on or before Monday, 24th April 2023, by visiting https://www.jamb.gov.ng, click on “2023 UTME SLIP PRINTING” on the menu bar to know the time and venue of their examination.

“Candidates are to note that the information featured on the slip would enable them to easily locate their centers before the examination. Candidates are also enjoined to locate their centres before the day of their examination so as not to arrive late at the examination centre.

“The Board enjoins candidates to note that the commencement time for their examination time as contained in their notification slips, is sacrosanct.

“Candidates are also advised against going into the examination halls with prohibited items such as wristwatches, calculators, flash drives, and phones, among others.

“The Board restates its zero tolerance for examination malpractice and urges candidates to refrain from any ignoble act or conduct during the examination.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Education

AAUA sacked lecturers, admin staff reinstated

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Some members of academic and administrative staff of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), sacked by state government based on the recommendations of the Visitation Panel set up in 2009 by the administration of the then Governor Olusegun Mimiko have been reinstated.   Their sack was reversed by the Visitation Panel set up in 2017 […]
News

EPL: Brighton cruise past Chelsea, Newcastle thrash Villa

Posted on Author Reporter

*Spurs come from behind to beat Bournemouth as Costa sees red in Wolves’ draw   Graham Potter endured a nightmare return to Amex Stadium as Brighton thrashed Chelsea to claim a first victory under their new manager Roberto de Zerbi. In a chaotic opening, Leandro Trossard’s calm finish put the home side in front after […]
Education

LASU team wins Volvo Foundation research grant

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The Lagos State University (LASU) School of Transport and Logistics Team, has won the Volvo Research & Educational Foundation (VREF) grant, valued at SEK500,000 (Swedish Krona approximately $50,000).   The LASU Team from the School, led by the former Dean, Prof. Samuel Odewumi, also has other co-Researchers including Prof Kazeem Adebiyi from LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, who […]

Leave a Comment