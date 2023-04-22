2023 UTME: JAMB directs candidates to print examination notification slip

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has urged candidates sitting for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), to print their examination notification slip from Thursday. This is coming just as the board stated that examination for slots into the country’s universities, polytechnics, monotechnics and colleges of education is expected to commence from Tuesday, 25th April, for all registered candidates nationwide. A statement signed by JAMB’s Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin in Abuja yesterday added that the slip would contain information relating to candidates’ ex- amination centre, time, date of and other essential details necessary for the exercise. The statement partly reads: “All candidates taking the 2023 UTME are expected to print their examination notification slips on or before Monday, 24th April, 2023, by visiting https://www. jamb.gov.ng, click on “2023 UTME SLIP PRINTING” on the menu bar to know the time and venue of their examination. “Candidates are to note that the information featured on the slip would enable them to easily locate their centres before the examination. Candidates are also enjoined to locate their centres before the day of their examination so as not to arrive late at the examination centre. “The Board enjoins candidates to note that the commencement time for their examination time as contained in their notification slips, is sacrosanct.