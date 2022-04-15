2023: Utomi, Falana, others unveil 40Million Ballots Movement portal

A political group, 40Million Ballots Movement, has unveiled its online membership registration portal to drive youth participation in the 2023 general elections. Speaking at the unveiling of the portal, Prof Pat Utomi, said Nigeria is at crossroads in the history of the country. Utomi said the country needs the youths to rescue the nations from failed political leaders.
He noted that the country needs the movement to banish the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the political history of the nation. He said: “What Kennedy and his group are doing provides that alternative and imagine that we just register every students which this government has prevented us from going to school.