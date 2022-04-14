2023: Utomi, Falana, others unveil 40Million Ballots Movement portal

Anayo Ezugwu

A political group, 40Million Ballots Movement, has unveiled its online membership registration portal to drive youth participation in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the unveiling of the portal, Professor of Political Economy, Pat Utomi, said Nigeria is at cross roads in the history of the country.

Utomi said the country needs the youths to rescue the nations from failed political leaders. He noted that the country needs the movement to banish the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the political history of the nation.

He said: “What Kennedy and his group are doing provides that alternative and imagine that we just register every students which this government has prevented us from going to school.

“If only all Nigerians can get their voters card, we will throw out these set of political leaders from our political system.

“We need to prevent APC and PDP from functioning. We just have to send the message that we are so anxious to see the back of these leaders.”

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) urged Nigerian youths to participate in the electoral process and ensure that they vote.

Falana said: “It is not enough to register 40 million people on the portal but we must also educate them on the process. There are many registered voters in the country that do not know how to exercise their fundamental rights. So, we have more work to do starting from this unveiling.”

On his part, the convener of the movement and founder of Youths Off The Street Initiative, Kennedy Iyere, said if all concerned Nigerians get involved in the movement, the country would be better of for it.

The programme was attended by Prof Ademola Abbas, Dr Muiz Banire, Chief Emmanuel Ijewere, Prof Remi Shonaya, Prof Uma Eleazu, and some other prominent Nigerians.

