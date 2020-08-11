2023: Utomi, Naaba, others to float Mega Party in 2021

…vow to ‘rescue’ Nigeria from APC, PDP

The newly launched National Consultative Front (NCFront), has vowed to rescue the country from the current dominant parties and leaders, stating that it would float value and service-oriented Mega Movement Party for a New Nigeria by January 2021.

Speaking yesterday during a virtual press conference, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ghali Umar Naaba, and former presidential candidate, Prof Pat Utomi, said the current state of affairs of Nigeria was unacceptable and unsustainable, hence, the movement.

Other members of the movement include former deputy president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Dr. Issa Aremu; renowned tax consultant, Emmanuel Ijewere; President of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Yerima Shettima; and Veteran Wale Okuniyi, among others.

While rolling out its agenda to launch a peopleoriented Mega Movement Party for a New Nigeria by January 2021, the movement said the key goal of leaders of conscience who came together to drive the movement is in the same spirit of the eight-points Agenda that the founders of NEPU enunciated 70 years ago.

In his address, Utomi said: “In recent weeks, as many of us watched corruption reality shows from the National Assembly, looming constitutional crisis between the executive and legislative arms of government, terror on the streets and our rural backyards, insurgency, and banditry, mixed with harrowing kidnapping and rape cases. We have come to a realization that the imperative of now is that of awakening Nigerians to the urgency of saving Nigeria. We face an existential crisis today.

“Ordinarily, in a democracy, when things are going wrong, you wait for the next elections to vote out those not performing.

But the absence of internal democracy in our leading political parties and the phenomenon of state capture suggests the hope of change from the ballot box in prevailing political culture will be an exercise in futility.

“We have therefore committed ourselves to a movement to reorient the country, reform the economy, and transform the polity, beginning with a review of the constitution and the electoral laws. With such reforms, elections as a way to getting rid of those not performing can then be contemplated.

That is why we are a movement and not one more political party Fortunately, we have several party leaders in the movement.” On the cost of governance, he said, “By now, even the blind can see that the cost of governing Nigeria is much more than Nigeria can bear. The way forward should include constitutional reforms.

As many of those who should make these possible are beneficiaries of the currently unsustainable order, and we know from Machiavelli that nothing is more difficult to bring about than a new order of things because those who profit from the old order will do everything to frustrate such, we think we may have to call Nigerians out into the streets in a show of direct democracy, to press their point.

The National Assembly better get ready to begin major changes to our constitution and electoral laws or brace itself for a green and white street revolt of citizen like the orange revolution in Eastern Europe.

“Our purpose, as a movement, is to serve the cause of Truth and Progress for all the people. As people of conscience we recognize as Sheik Uthman Dan Fodio said, that conscience is an open wound, only truth can heal it. As we see it right now, our country is unraveling; only truth can save it. Our Action plan in NCF is a pursuit of denied truth. We expect all persons of conscience to join us.”

Like this: Like Loading...