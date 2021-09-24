2023: Vatsa slams Northern Elders, says North taking advantage of disunity among Southerners

…blames southern political bootlickers

Following the controversial remarks by the Spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) Alhaji Hakeem Baba Ahmed, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Comrade Jonathan Vatsa has said the North is taking advantage of the disunity among politicians in the Southern part of the country to want to continue to cling to power.

The former Spokesman of the APC, while speaking to journalists in Minna, the Niger State capital, also accused some Southern politicians of always licking the boots of their Northern colleagues to the detriment of the political development of their region.

Vatsa, who was one time Commissioner for Information in the administration of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, also took a swipe on the Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir el-Rufai over his comments on the country’s presidency come 2023, saying: “Until such a time that the South will unite, speak and act with one voice the north will continue to dominate the political landscape of Nigeria”.

Accordingly, he added: “The Northern politicians and other elites have discovered the weaknesses of their Southern counterparts, saying they explore these weaknesses and use it to their advantage.

“One strong weapon the North is holding and capitalising on is the disunity among the Southern political elites, it has been there since independence

“Again, the North sponsors crisis among them because there are people from the South who are more loyal to the North than even their own people.

“The truth is, when you have that kind of situation, it will be difficult for the south to come together.”

