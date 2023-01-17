2023: Violence against Christians, money politics worries Northern Christian Elders 

Baba Negedu, Kaduna

The Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF) has raised the alarm over what they termed the renewed killings and kidnapping in the region, especially targeted at churches, Christian clerics and communities.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the elders also frowned at the money politics being propagated by politicians towards winning the election by all means.

This was as they asked voters to reject those they said are not ready to carry all Nigerians along because of their politics of exclusion and division.

NOSCEF in a statement made available to journalists in Kaduna on Tuesday noted that politicians have embarked on distributing massive amounts of money to buy votes, but advised the electorate to be prepared to vote out those propagating politics of exclusion and make it unattractive for future elections.

The statement, signed by the Chairman of NOSCEF, Ejoga Inalegwu, said they were surprised at the deteriorating security situation in many parts of the north and called on governments at the state and federal levels to give the security forces the needed support to sustain the fight against insurgency.

