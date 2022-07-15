News

2023: Vote against APC’s Muslim-Muslim Ticket, activist challenges CAN, PFN

An Edo-based human rights activist Pastor Moses Onodua yesterday challenged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) to prove that they are against the All Progressives Congress (APC) Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential poll by rejecting its candidate Bola Tinubu.

He said this while fielding questions from newsmen in Benin City. Onodua said APC as a party had made its choice and nobody can question them. He said: “My advice to CAN and the PFN, which are also voluntary organizations for individuals who came together, is very simple, the APC has made their choice of what is best for them. Then, CAN and the PFN should also make their choice. Then, we will now test our might in the 2023 election,” he said. Onodua said the APC did not put the interest of other religious groups into consideration in its quest of getting its presidential running mate knowing that Nigeria is a secular country.

 

