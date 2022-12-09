2023: Vote-buyers plotting to discredit CBN policy –Arewa, M’Belt leaders

The Arewa Youth Consultative Movement and the Middle Belt Youth Forum said politicians plotting to buy votes in next year’s general election are the ones against the newly introduced withdrawal limit policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The apex bank, in its recent policy, pegged the withdrawal limit for an individual at N100, 000 a week, and N500, 000 for the corporate body.

The policy becomes effective from January 9 next year. Co-convener of Arewa and Middle Belt Youth Leaders, Mr. Godwin Meliga, who read a communiqué issued at the end of joint meeting of the two groups, debunked the claim that the policy would impoverish the poor masses of Nigeria particularly people from the north. Meliga said the policy was in public interest and not directed against any section of the country. According to him, the Northern groups expressed the belief that the policy would help the nation to achieve credible elections, ensure economic growth and assist in the fight against corruption.

“We are glad to inform Nigerians and friends of the nation that Arewa and Middle Belt youths have endorsed this new well thought-out policy of the CBN. “In endorsing this policy, we are mindful of the fact that politicians who specialise in vote buying are mobilising and plotting day and night to discredit President Muhammadu Buhari and the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over the policy. “But Northern and Middle Belt Youths are hailing Buhari and Emefiele because we know and believe that the policy was formulated in the public interest,” Meliga stated. He threatened that the youths would not hesitate to name and shame those plotting to stop the policy by all means.

