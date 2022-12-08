News

2023: Vote buyers plotting to discredit CBN policy – Arewa, M’Belt leaders

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Arewa Youth Consultative Movement and the Middle Belt Youth Forum said politicians plotting to buy voters in next year’s general election are the ones against the newly introduced withdrawal limit policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The apex bank, in its recent policy, pegged the withdrawal limit for an individual at N100, 000 a week, and N500, 000 for the corporate body. The policy becomes effective from January 9 next year.

Co-convener of Arewa and Middle Belt Youth Leaders, Mr. Godwin Meliga, who read a communiqué issued at the end of joint meeting of the two groups on Thursday, debunked the claim that the policy would impoverish the poor masses of Nigeria particularly people from the north.

Meliga said the policy was in public interest and not directed against any section of the country.

According to him, the Northern groups expressed the belief that the policy would help the nation to achieve credible elections, ensure economic growth and assist in the fight against corruption.

 

Our Reporters

